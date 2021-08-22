Jackson Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,500 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in NIKE by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141,259 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $18,772,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in NIKE by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,663,015,000 after buying an additional 1,649,988 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in NIKE by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 67,957 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,498,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in NIKE by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,531,962 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $203,618,000 after buying an additional 287,639 shares during the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded up $2.20 on Friday, hitting $167.79. 4,039,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,410,930. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.75 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.43. The company has a market capitalization of $265.41 billion, a PE ratio of 47.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company’s revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

