Jackson Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,889 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises about 1.7% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $13,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,278,299,000 after purchasing an additional 467,815 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,804,029,000 after buying an additional 179,896 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,768,147,000 after buying an additional 1,537,635 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in salesforce.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,653,030 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,680,798,000 after buying an additional 223,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in salesforce.com by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,378,559 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,987,033,000 after buying an additional 24,778 shares during the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $3.06 on Friday, reaching $256.13. 5,510,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,369,789. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $237.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $245.21.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.94, for a total value of $5,058,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $75,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 593,481 shares of company stock valued at $145,279,492. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $335.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.31.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

