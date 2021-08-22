Jackson Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,889 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises about 1.7% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $13,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,278,299,000 after purchasing an additional 467,815 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,804,029,000 after buying an additional 179,896 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,768,147,000 after buying an additional 1,537,635 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in salesforce.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,653,030 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,680,798,000 after buying an additional 223,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in salesforce.com by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,378,559 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,987,033,000 after buying an additional 24,778 shares during the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $3.06 on Friday, reaching $256.13. 5,510,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,369,789. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $237.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $245.21.
In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.94, for a total value of $5,058,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $75,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 593,481 shares of company stock valued at $145,279,492. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $335.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.31.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
