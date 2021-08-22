Jackson Wealth Management LLC Invests $6.44 Million in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,441,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOAT. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOAT traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.48. The company had a trading volume of 337,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,913. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $52.37 and a 12 month high of $76.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.90.

