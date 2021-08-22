Jackson Wealth Management LLC Purchases 11,717 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,717 shares during the quarter. KLA accounts for 2.8% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $22,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in KLA by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 989,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $256,167,000 after purchasing an additional 96,487 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 153.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in KLA during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 21.6% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its holdings in KLA by 2.0% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 9,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KLA stock traded down $2.38 on Friday, hitting $319.97. 794,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,406. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $320.63. The company has a market cap of $48.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23. KLA Co. has a one year low of $171.31 and a one year high of $359.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. Research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. KLA’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.81.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,925,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $304,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,188 shares of company stock valued at $4,088,439 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

