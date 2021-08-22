Jackson Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,172 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $3.95 on Friday, hitting $267.44. 1,624,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,929. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.75 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $287.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $59.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Susquehanna raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.24.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

