Jackson Wealth Management LLC Purchases 801 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price objective (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.87.

NYSE:LMT traded up $3.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $357.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 904,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,751. The company has a market capitalization of $98.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $373.71. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $402.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

