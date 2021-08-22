Jackson Wealth Management LLC Purchases 996 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,657 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises 1.0% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $253.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

McDonald’s stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $238.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,989,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,872. The stock has a market cap of $178.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $247.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.11.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

