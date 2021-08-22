Jackson Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at about $402,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 62.0% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,191,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 8,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 76.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,078,000 after buying an additional 11,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TROW. Citigroup raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.50.

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $215.47. The stock had a trading volume of 500,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,530. The company’s fifty day moving average is $204.59. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.58 and a 1-year high of $219.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.09%.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $1,689,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $238,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,424 shares of company stock worth $8,156,362 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

