Jackson Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 15,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.8% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after buying an additional 14,755 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 57,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SHY remained flat at $$86.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,685,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,639,342. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.20. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $86.06 and a 1 year high of $86.56.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%.

