Jackson Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,540,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,681,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $840,908,000 after acquiring an additional 305,323 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 398.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,132,000 after acquiring an additional 272,000 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,478,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $739,525,000 after acquiring an additional 268,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 430,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $215,052,000 after acquiring an additional 155,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $638.90.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $606,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,909,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total transaction of $2,076,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at $821,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,406 shares of company stock worth $25,224,853. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW traded up $13.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $600.52. 1,003,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,442,040. The company has a market capitalization of $118.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 714.91, a P/E/G ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $432.85 and a 52-week high of $608.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $564.62.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

