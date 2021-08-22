Jackson Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,938 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $3,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Garmin by 275.4% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 14,532 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 34.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 103.4% during the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after buying an additional 12,588 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 2.3% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,974,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in Garmin by 43.1% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 23,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after buying an additional 6,952 shares during the period. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Garmin alerts:

NASDAQ:GRMN traded up $3.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.43. 802,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,050. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $91.84 and a 12-month high of $171.31. The firm has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.89.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.14%.

In other news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total value of $21,309,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $384,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,975 shares of company stock worth $33,769,718 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.14.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.