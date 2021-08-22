Jackson Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 869.9% in the 1st quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 20,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after buying an additional 18,338 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 17,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,160,000 after buying an additional 12,163 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $230.57. 671,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,508. The company has a market capitalization of $72.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.14 and a 12-month high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

Several research analysts have commented on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

