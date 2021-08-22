Jackson Wealth Management LLC Sells 10,229 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,229 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $9,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.35. 494,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,462. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.81 and a fifty-two week high of $108.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.41.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

