Jackson Wealth Management LLC Sells 24,589 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,589 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.5% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000.

Shares of VOO traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $407.61. 3,263,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,929,947. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $399.48. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $295.04 and a 12 month high of $411.01.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

