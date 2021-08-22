Jackson Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,927 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,927 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGSH. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,769,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,923,000 after purchasing an additional 847,290 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,400,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,667,000 after purchasing an additional 136,716 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,214,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,231,000 after purchasing an additional 63,795 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.6% in the first quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,914,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,826,000 after purchasing an additional 562,777 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,531,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,226,000 after purchasing an additional 23,098 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VGSH stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,730,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,597. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $61.36 and a 52 week high of $62.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.018 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.