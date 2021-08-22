Jackson Wealth Management LLC Sells 872 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $4,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGC. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 94.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 100.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of MGC traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.92. 56,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,731. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $114.36 and a 1-year high of $159.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.65.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.