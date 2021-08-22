Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Holdings Lifted by Anfield Capital Management LLC

Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Anfield Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Anfield Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $5,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $431,000. Altus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 256,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,894,000 after acquiring an additional 26,820 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 414,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares during the period.

Shares of VNLA stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.13. The company had a trading volume of 146,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,059. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $50.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.17.

