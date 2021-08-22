Jarvis+ Market Capitalization Hits $1.12 Million (JAR)

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded up 22.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded 36.5% higher against the US dollar. Jarvis+ has a market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $419,664.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Jarvis+

Jarvis+ (CRYPTO:JAR) is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis+

