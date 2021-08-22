Jarvis Network Price Down 0.7% Over Last Week (JRT)

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Jarvis Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000203 BTC on exchanges. Jarvis Network has a total market cap of $2.90 million and $667,870.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Jarvis Network has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jarvis Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00056808 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003308 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00014919 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.47 or 0.00815810 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002166 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00047613 BTC.

Jarvis Network Profile

Jarvis Network is a coin. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network . Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en . The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Jarvis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jarvis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.