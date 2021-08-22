Jetcoin Price Down 3.4% Over Last Week (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Jetcoin has a total market cap of $802,945.17 and $954,597.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jetcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0629 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Jetcoin has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00056220 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00014853 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $395.01 or 0.00806338 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00047381 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002118 BTC.

About Jetcoin

Jetcoin (CRYPTO:JET) is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

