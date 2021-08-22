Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Fluent Financial LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Fluent Financial LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 3.6% of Fluent Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 64,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.7% during the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 46,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.0% during the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ opened at $179.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $472.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.