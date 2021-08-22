Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.3% of Patten Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $179.44. The company had a trading volume of 5,428,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,235,226. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $472.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

