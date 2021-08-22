Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Gables Capital Management Inc.

Gables Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,812 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.5% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $179.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.95. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

A number of research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

