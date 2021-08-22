Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Lowered by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC lessened its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.6% of Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $33,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $179.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $472.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

