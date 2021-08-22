JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Lowered by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 322,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,786 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.4% of Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $50,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 980,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,291,000 after purchasing an additional 82,700 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 424.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,191,000 after purchasing an additional 96,721 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 354,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $3,915,000. Institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $154.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $462.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.38 and a 1-year high of $167.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $187.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

