JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Reduced by Gables Capital Management Inc.

Gables Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,834 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.6% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,834,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,555 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,455,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,850 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,107,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,501 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,424,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,218,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $794,404,000 after buying an additional 1,316,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays set a $187.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $154.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $462.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.38 and a one year high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.