Jupiter Hits One Day Volume of $1.50 Million (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Jupiter coin can now be bought for $0.0142 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Jupiter has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar. Jupiter has a total market cap of $1.80 million and $1.50 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

