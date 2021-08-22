Jupiter (JUP) Price Up 16.4% Over Last 7 Days

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 22nd. One Jupiter coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0142 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. Jupiter has a market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Jupiter has traded 16.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00056939 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.47 or 0.00133173 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.52 or 0.00157682 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,026.00 or 0.99723028 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $457.32 or 0.00930234 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,245.75 or 0.06602133 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

