JUST (JST) Price Hits $0.0697 on Major Exchanges

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One JUST coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0697 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges. JUST has a total market cap of $157.64 million and $103.76 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, JUST has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUST Coin Profile

JUST’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official website is just.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

