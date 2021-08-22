Kadena Market Capitalization Tops $115.22 Million (KDA)

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Kadena coin can currently be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00001621 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kadena has a market capitalization of $115.22 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kadena has traded 33.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00056476 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.46 or 0.00132517 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.34 or 0.00156571 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003717 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,455.80 or 1.00124421 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $450.65 or 0.00912355 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,243.29 or 0.06566107 BTC.

About Kadena

Kadena’s launch date was August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,871,402 coins. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kadena’s official message board is medium.com/kadena-io . The official website for Kadena is kadena.io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

Buying and Selling Kadena

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kadena should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kadena using one of the exchanges listed above.

