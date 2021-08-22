Kalata Price Hits $0.27 on Major Exchanges (KALA)

Kalata (CURRENCY:KALA) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, Kalata has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Kalata coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000563 BTC on exchanges. Kalata has a market cap of $2.20 million and approximately $187,127.00 worth of Kalata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00056332 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.65 or 0.00132292 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.35 or 0.00158292 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003698 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,015.96 or 1.00303662 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.70 or 0.00924330 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,237.12 or 0.06624280 BTC.

About Kalata

Kalata’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000 coins. Kalata’s official Twitter account is @KalataOfficial

Kalata Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kalata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kalata using one of the exchanges listed above.

