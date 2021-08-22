Keep Network (KEEP) Trading Up 9.2% This Week

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Keep Network coin can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00000893 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep Network has a market cap of $253.53 million and approximately $48.52 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00056769 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003293 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00014934 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $401.57 or 0.00813355 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002167 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00047809 BTC.

About Keep Network

Keep Network is a coin. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 575,016,566 coins. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Keep Network’s official website is keep.network . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

