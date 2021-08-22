Keep4r (KP4R) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $171,446.00

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Over the last week, Keep4r has traded up 27.6% against the dollar. Keep4r has a market capitalization of $637,027.36 and $171,446.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep4r coin can currently be bought for $7.37 or 0.00014729 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00056743 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00014781 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.36 or 0.00813849 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00047686 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Keep4r Profile

Keep4r is a coin. Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,408 coins. Keep4r’s official Twitter account is @kp4rnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Keep4r’s official website is kp4r.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “The network allows users to post on-chain/off-chain jobs, such as to periodically call a smart-contract function. Keepers execute the transaction/task. Keep4r is based on Andre Cronjes keep3r Network, with a number of improvements, including allowing users to bond and reward jobs directly with ETH and DAI. This makes the project more compatible with existing DeFi projects, who can already make great use of the keepers. KP4R is the token that runs the network, it's required for proposing new jobs. Holders will be able to stake and vote with their tokens. passively earning not only bonus KP4R, but also a share of all the ETH and DAI in the network. “

Buying and Selling Keep4r

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep4r should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep4r using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

