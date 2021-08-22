Kering SA (EPA:KER) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kering SA (EPA:KER) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €811.09 ($954.22).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €675.00 ($794.12) target price on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €850.00 ($1,000.00) price target on Kering in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €680.00 ($800.00) price target on Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €900.00 ($1,058.82) price target on Kering in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €750.00 ($882.35) price target on Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

EPA KER opened at €652.50 ($767.65) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €748.25. Kering has a 12-month low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 12-month high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

