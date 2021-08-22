Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Short Interest Update

Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,395,700 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the July 15th total of 3,822,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,515.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KEYUF shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Keyera from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on Keyera from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Keyera from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Keyera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.13.

Keyera stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.01.

Keyera Corp. engages in the operation of assets in the oil and gas industry between the upstream sectors. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquid Infrastructure, and Marketing, and Other. The Gathering and Processing segment includes raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components, primarily natural gas liquids (NGLs), before the sales gas is delivered into long-distance pipeline systems for transportation to end-use markets.

