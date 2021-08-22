Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$33.69.

KEY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CSFB downgraded shares of Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Keyera from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Keyera to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

TSE:KEY opened at C$29.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.58. The company has a market cap of C$6.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.41. Keyera has a 52 week low of C$18.04 and a 52 week high of C$35.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Keyera’s payout ratio is presently 347.83%.

In other Keyera news, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock sold 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total value of C$438,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,071,210.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

