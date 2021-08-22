KeyFi (KEYFI) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4,138.00

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. KeyFi has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $4,138.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KeyFi has traded down 21.5% against the dollar. One KeyFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000829 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00056780 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.77 or 0.00131253 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.39 or 0.00156840 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003731 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,254.15 or 0.99812987 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $451.14 or 0.00914237 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,245.00 or 0.06575960 BTC.

KeyFi Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,498,286 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

