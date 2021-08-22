keyTango 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.02 Million (TANGO)

keyTango (CURRENCY:TANGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. During the last week, keyTango has traded up 73.7% against the dollar. One keyTango coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000663 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. keyTango has a market cap of $1.91 million and $1.02 million worth of keyTango was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00056434 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00014837 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $403.97 or 0.00809156 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00047736 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002134 BTC.

About keyTango

TANGO is a coin. It launched on March 11th, 2021. keyTango’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,764,013 coins. keyTango’s official Twitter account is @TangoKey

According to CryptoCompare, “keyTango is a platform for the retail investor to discover and invest in deep DeFi products such as yield farming and liquidity pools. “

Buying and Selling keyTango

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as keyTango directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire keyTango should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy keyTango using one of the exchanges listed above.

