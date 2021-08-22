Kira Network (KEX) Price Up 17.9% This Week

Kira Network (CURRENCY:KEX) traded up 17.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Kira Network has a market cap of $8.50 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Kira Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kira Network has traded up 17.9% against the dollar. One Kira Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001358 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00056597 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.76 or 0.00131573 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.23 or 0.00156519 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003775 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,110.58 or 1.00257736 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $456.90 or 0.00914137 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,281.62 or 0.06565638 BTC.

About Kira Network

Kira Network’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,532,083 coins. Kira Network’s official Twitter account is @kexcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kira Network’s official message board is medium.com/kira-core . Kira Network’s official website is kiracore.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KexCoins are cryptocurrency tokens issued to participants via the crowd fund. Those funds are then used to buy in the student investment property market which bring reliable returns. Kexcoin intention is to dramatically speed up the process of raising money to purchase student investment properties. Participants from all around the world will be able to participate in this process receiving a guaranteed buy back and burn policy on the finite supply of coinage created. As these properties generate rental profits we will begin buying back KexCoins from participants and then destroying them, thus raising the value of all remaining KexCoins. “

