KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $350.81.

KLAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Get KLA alerts:

Shares of KLA stock opened at $319.97 on Friday. KLA has a 52-week low of $171.31 and a 52-week high of $359.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $320.63. The company has a market cap of $48.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. Research analysts predict that KLA will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total transaction of $44,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,217.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,925,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,188 shares of company stock valued at $4,088,439. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 27.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 51,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,546,000 after acquiring an additional 10,901 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 10.6% during the second quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 22.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 4,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 21.6% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.