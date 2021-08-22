Klimatas Price Down 2.1% Over Last Week (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded down 38.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Klimatas has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. Klimatas has a total market cap of $9,836.67 and $305.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000135 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 89.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

Klimatas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

