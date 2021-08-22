KOK (KOK) Price Tops $2.32

KOK (CURRENCY:KOK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One KOK coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.32 or 0.00004759 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, KOK has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. KOK has a market cap of $249.01 million and approximately $2.99 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00056060 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00014865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $393.23 or 0.00806630 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00047475 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002098 BTC.

KOK Coin Profile

KOK is a coin. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,333,422 coins. KOK’s official Twitter account is @KOKPLAYofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK PLAY is a decentralized digital content platform that was created through the combination of AI, big data, and the blockchain technology, which is currently in the spotlight. To solve the problem of the monopolization of the existing global platforms, it was developed to realize three values: 'Fair, Share, and Enabler.' KOK PLAY is a platform that allows all creators to fairly exploit the assets of the platform(Fair), share values, vision, and fair returns accordingly(Share), and ensures the creator’s freedom to create (Enabler). “

Buying and Selling KOK

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

