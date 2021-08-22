Komodo Market Capitalization Hits $154.52 Million (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Over the last week, Komodo has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $154.52 million and approximately $5.93 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.21 or 0.00002434 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.29 or 0.00325760 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.54 or 0.00147613 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.39 or 0.00153341 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00008867 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000234 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 38.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Komodo Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 127,409,649 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

