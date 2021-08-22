Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

NYSE:PHG opened at $44.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.32. The company has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.79. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $43.93 and a 12-month high of $61.23.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,732,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,302,000 after purchasing an additional 219,624 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 11.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,529,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,713,000 after buying an additional 252,728 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 30.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,105,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,152,000 after buying an additional 493,998 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 7,728.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,264,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,857,000 after buying an additional 1,248,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 22.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,104,000 after buying an additional 225,472 shares in the last quarter. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.