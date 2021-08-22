Kryll Hits Market Cap of $9.61 Million (KRL)

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Kryll coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000627 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kryll has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Kryll has a total market cap of $9.61 million and approximately $21,524.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00055680 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003241 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014751 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.61 or 0.00803705 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00047217 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.99 or 0.00101313 BTC.

Kryll Coin Profile

Kryll (CRYPTO:KRL) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 31,688,781 coins. Kryll’s official website is kryll.io . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

Kryll Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kryll using one of the exchanges listed above.

