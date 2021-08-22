Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.80.

Several research firms recently commented on KLIC. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total value of $2,263,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,947 shares in the company, valued at $38,414,821.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,705,700. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter valued at $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLIC opened at $63.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.82. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.22. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1-year low of $21.86 and a 1-year high of $71.30.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 31.70%. As a group, analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.