Kuverit (KUV) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $13.00

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Kuverit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kuverit has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. Kuverit has a total market capitalization of $452,485.27 and approximately $13.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00056568 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003283 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00014802 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $403.69 or 0.00810127 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00047803 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002113 BTC.

About Kuverit

KUV is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,417,841,382 coins. Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kuverit is www.kuverit.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “

Buying and Selling Kuverit

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuverit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kuverit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

