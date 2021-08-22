Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) Achieves Market Cap of $391,261.79

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded up 27% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0412 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kwikswap Protocol has a market capitalization of $391,261.79 and approximately $66,057.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kwikswap Protocol has traded up 41.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kwikswap Protocol alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004812 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 88.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Profile

Kwikswap Protocol (CRYPTO:KWIK) uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

Buying and Selling Kwikswap Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kwikswap Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kwikswap Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kwikswap Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kwikswap Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.