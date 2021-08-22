Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $101.97 Million

Kyber Network Crystal v2 (CURRENCY:KNC) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. During the last week, Kyber Network Crystal v2 has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kyber Network Crystal v2 coin can now be bought for approximately $2.09 or 0.00004303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kyber Network Crystal v2 has a market cap of $360.85 million and $101.97 million worth of Kyber Network Crystal v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kyber Network Crystal v2 alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00055882 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.42 or 0.00802885 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00047228 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.17 or 0.00101379 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal v2 Profile

KNC is a coin. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s total supply is 172,915,922 coins. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official Twitter account is @KyberNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “KyberNetwork is an on-chain protocol which allows instant exchange and conversion of digital assets (e.g. crypto tokens) and cryptocurrencies (e.g. Ether, Bitcoin, ZCash) with high liquidity. KyberNetwork wants to implement several ideal operating properties of an exchange including trustless, decentralized execution, instant trade and high liquidity. Besides serving as an exchange, KyberNetwork also provides payment APIs that will allow Ethereum accounts to easily receive payments from any crypto tokens. “

Buying and Selling Kyber Network Crystal v2

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network Crystal v2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kyber Network Crystal v2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kyber Network Crystal v2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kyber Network Crystal v2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kyber Network Crystal v2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.