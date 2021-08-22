Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC cut its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for 0.6% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,679,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,951,867,000 after acquiring an additional 385,985 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 77.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 410,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,165,000 after buying an additional 179,622 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $89,286,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Lam Research by 16,202.7% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 114,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,025,000 after buying an additional 113,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 81.4% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 247,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,426,000 after buying an additional 111,140 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.63.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total value of $3,171,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,744,610. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX traded down $11.17 on Friday, hitting $565.97. 1,696,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,809. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $292.28 and a twelve month high of $673.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $621.81.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

